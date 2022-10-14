Browns' Denzel Ward, Jadeveon Clowney ruled out for Patriots matchup

Report: Two elite Browns defenders ruled out for Patriots matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Cleveland Browns will be without two notable defensive names when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, elbow and knee injuries) and cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) have both been ruled out for Week 6, the Browns announced Friday.

Clowney recorded 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and forced fumble in his first two games but missed the next two due to injury before returning in Week 5. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick raved about the "disruptive" capabilities of Clowney and fellow defensive end Myles Garrett this week, so New England's offensive line will be glad the three-time Pro Bowler is sidelined.

"Clowney and Garrett are certainly capable of wrecking the game on any play, run, and pass with their explosive speed, length, you name it," Belichick said.

Ward is the Browns' No. 1 cornerback opposite Greg Newsome II and recorded a season-high 11 tackles in last week's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cleveland likely will rely on rookie Martin Emerson Jr. and second-year corner A.J. Green in Ward's absence.

Kickoff for Patriots-Browns is set for 1 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium, with NBC Sports Boston's coverage starting at 12 p.m. ET with "Patriots Pregame Live."