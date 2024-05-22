Browns: Denzel Ward gives a fan a souvenir at Guardians game on Tuesday

Cleveland Browns players are back in town for voluntary minicamp, which kicked off on Tuesday at the team’s headquarters in Berea. After practice on Tuesday, star cornerback Denzel Ward headed to the Guardians game to throw out a memorable first pitch before their win over the Mets.

Before throwing out the pitch, Ward signed the ball and then threw it over the net into the crowd for someone to take as a unique souvenir. I can’t say that I have seen a first pitch end that way, but it was a cool thing for the Browns star to do.

Denzel Ward enters his second season in Jim Schwartz’s scheme after thriving in the man coverage-based defense in 2023. Schwartz understands how to play to his player’s strengths and integrate them into what he traditionally does.

You can’t see much from OTA’s with teams not wearing pads or tackling to the ground but it’s always good to see them back on the field.

