Browns defensive targets from PFF’s 2023 top 100 free agent rankings

The 2023 NFL free agency period quicks off in a little over a month and teams are preparing plans to attack the period. PFF has released its rankings for the top 100 and has included what they believe a new contract for each would look like. The Cleveland Browns have a new defensive coordinator who likely will want a change in certain personnel, especially along the defensive interior.

There will be more than enough talent for the team to improve the defense from impact players with big contracts as well as cost-effective options. It will be interesting to see with Jim Schwartz how they prioritize and spend free agent dollars on that side of the ball.

A look at some free agents the Browns should have interest in come free agency.

Javon Hargrave, Defensive Tackle, Philadelphia Eagles

Browns free agent target Javon Hargrave

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

If the team decides to make a big splash move on the interior Javon Hargrave would be a good option. Hargrave is an elite interior pass rusher that would be night and day from what they had at the position last year. Schwartz asks a lot from his defensive tackles and having a force like Hargrave would go a long way.

The drawback is the predicted contract which PFF estimates will be at around $18.33 million a season. The Browns will likely restructure some contracts and make more cap space but Hargrave may be too rich for what they want to spend at the position.

Jessie Bates, Safety, Cincinnati Bengals

Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Another big splash candidate Jessie Bates is one of the better safeties in the NFL and exactly what the team lacks a true free safety. Bates isn’t just a cover safety either as he is great in run support getting an 84.8 run defense grade from PFF.

The Browns are likely to move on from John Johnson III this offseason and if they don’t you won’t see Bates in Cleveland. PFF projects Bates will get 15 million a season and the team will not hand that out with JJ3’s contract on the books.

Dalvin Tomlinson, Defensive Tackle, Minnesota Vikings

Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns will continue to be linked to every defensive tackle free agent after how putrid the unit was in 2022. Dalvin Tomlinson won’t come cheap but is where you start to see some of the smaller projected deals as he is coming in estimated at a little less than $12 million a year.

This is eight million less a year than a player like Daron Payne while still making a significant impact on the field and being a major upgrade. With an 83 PFF run grade since 2017, Tomlinson would be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Jordan Poyer, Safety, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer

Checking in at number 18 on PFF’s top 100 free agent list is former Browns’ safety, Jordan Poyer. Poyer is only projected to get around 8.5 million a season according to PFF and that could be created by cutting John Johnson who I expect will be cut with a post-June 1 designation.

Poyer has PFF’s highest coverage grade amongst safeties since 2020 with a 92.1 combined over the past three seasons. Having someone deep over the top that is strong in coverage could be part of the solution to fixing this defense.

Arden Key, Edge, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arden Key

Number 48 on PFF’s list is the edge rusher Arden Key of the Jacksonville Jaguars a cost-effective option opposite Myles Garrett. PFF projects his contract to be around nine million a season and he is a good scheme fit for Jim Schwartz’s wide nine scheme.

Over the past two seasons with San Francisco and Jacksonville Key has a total of 90 quarterback pressures to go with 11 sacks. With all the attention Myles Garrett gets on the opposite side these numbers should get even better.

