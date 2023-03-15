New Browns defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson already embracing Cleveland

Trying to address the team’s biggest need, the Cleveland Browns signed veteran defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to a four-year contract. Tomlinson was arguably the best run defender on the market and joins a team that struggled mightily to stop the run in 2022. He will make an immediate impact and is a true three-down player that can have an impact as a pass rusher as well.

In his first interview since joining the Browns, Tomlinson joined 92.3 The Fan on Tuesday to talk about his game and excitement to be in Cleveland. It was a fun interview, let’s take a look at some of the best quotes.

On when the Browns might have targeted him

“I feel like the Browns have had interest in me since last October, November.”

As general manager Andrew Berry has said before his scouting department begins looking at offseason targets during the season. Clearly, they saw the deficiencies in the run defense early on and targeted someone who could make a difference in fixing that issue.

On his biggest strengths as a player

“Stopping the run as well as being an effective pass rusher. Batting the ball down, getting QB hits….helping someone else get to the QB.”

Tomlinson does a bit of everything as a three-down player that can affect each aspect of the opposing offense. He has significant hand usage and his strength paired with the leverage he plays with helps him to discard offensive linemen and attack the ball carrier or quarterback.

On playing with Myles Garrett and what to expect overall

“I’m super excited to play with Myles. I’m excited to get out there and meet everybody and build some chemistry with the rest of the defensive line and go out here and make some plays. You can expect a dawg. A guy who wants to help everybody get better and now be selfish on the field. We’re only as strong as our weakest link. I’m going to bring everybody together and go out here and get some wins.”

Tomlinson seems eager and excited about the team his is joining this season and fans should look forward to what he will bring to the table.

