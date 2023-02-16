Browns take defensive linemen with both picks in a new three-round mock draft

It is no secret that the Cleveland Browns need to address their defensive interior. However, using both of their day-two picks on just the defensive line may be a waste of resources for them when the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around. Given the rare immediate success of defensive tackles as rookies, addressing the position in free agency may be the best option for the Browns. However, in the latest Draft Wire 2023 NFL Mock Draft, the Browns were mocked Auburn defensive end Derick Hall in the second round and Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn in the third round.

A wide receiver early may be a better use of their resources given what the free agent market looks like at that position compared to the other two needs for the Browns.

