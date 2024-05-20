Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo has big goals in 2024

The 2023 season was productive for first-year Cleveland Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo despite missing time with a torn pectoral to end the season. Okoronkwo finished with 33 quarterback pressures and 4.5 sacks during his first season in Cleveland.

While speaking at a panel about mental health awareness, the defensive end said he has fully recovered from his injury and is ready to go for 2024. He also set a lofty goal for this year, saying that he plans to get double-digit sacks.

Considering all the other firepower gathering attention, he might have a shot at that number, though hitting that number would still be challenging. Okoronkwo has had 9.5 sacks combined over the past two years, but he showed that he was a great match in the Jim Schwartz scheme, so you can’t say it’s impossible.

Either way it is good news to know that the talented pass rusher is healthy for off-season workouts as the 2024 season gets closer.

