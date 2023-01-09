Browns defensive coordinator tracker: Stay up to date as Browns seek to replace Joe Woods

There has been a flurry of news flying out of Berea, Ohio after the Cleveland Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods bright and early on Monday morning after fielding one of the worst defenses in the NFL. It was also reported that head coach Kevin Stefanski and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer are safe heading into 2023, so the only turnover will come at the defensive coordinator position and the positions coaches he decides to replace.

As the Browns trek through their hiring process, we have created a one-stop tracker for every piece of news as a new defensive coordinator is identified in Cleveland. This article will continuously be updated throughout the process.

Jacoby Brissett 'will cherish' his time in Cleveland

Browns Jacoby Brissett

ESPN's Kimberley Martin says Jerod Mayo, Brian Flores are top targets

Browns Brian Flores Jerod Mayo

Browns DC target Brian Flores. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The first piece of news that dropped shortly after the firing of Woods came from ESPN’s Kimberley Martin, who is close with general manager Andrew Berry. She stated that Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo were early contenders for the defensive coordinator job in Cleveland.

Names to watch in the #Browns interview process for a new DC: Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo. https://t.co/NN9EaCEf35 — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 9, 2023

Browns request to interview Jerod Mayo

Browns Jerod Mayo Joe Woods

Browns DC target Jerod Mayo. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after Martin’s news, the interview requests started flying out the window for the Browns. And first up was New England Patriots’ linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

The #Browns have requested permission to interview #Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo for their vacant DC job, source said. He's considered a top candidate there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

Browns request to interview Brian Flores

Browns Brian Flores Joe Woods

Browns DC target Brian Flores. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Fulfilling Martin’s report, the Browns requested to interview current defensive assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brian Flores. A fan-favorite candidate in Cleveland, Flores brings head coaching experience, as well as nearly a decade of knowledge as an NFL defensive coordinator.

Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview Steelers’ LB coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright says Jim Schwartz, Jim Leonhard will be on their radar

Browns Joe Woods

Browns DC target Jim Leonhard. Uwgrid26 5

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright added two more names into the mix for the Browns, stating he expected both former Browns’ special teams ace Jim Leonhard and Jim Schwartz to be on Cleveland’s radar.

Schwartz… maybe Flores or Leonhard https://t.co/yU0LXVEUNl — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 9, 2023

Jim Schwartz gets request for interview

Browns Jim Schwartz Lions

Browns DC target Jim Schwartz. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Then the Browns officially requested to interview current Tennessee Titans’ defensive analyst and long-time defensive mastermind Jim Schwartz.

The Browns are scheduling an interview with ex-Lions coach Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator opening, per sources. Cleveland's also put in requests to interview Steelers senior ass't Brian Flores and Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo for the job. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 9, 2023

ESPN's Jake Trotter says Broncos DC Ejiro Evero is in play

Browns Ejiro Evero Joe Woods

Browns DC target Ejiro Evero. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Even though he is still in the same role with the Denver Broncos, and even though he is set to get some head coach interviews, Ejiro Evero is also on the Browns’ radar. While it is unlikely the Browns wait for Evero to go through his own interview circuit, ESPN’s Jake Trotter has reported he is well-known in Berea.

Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is another name to keep an eye on for the Browns DC job, though Evero will be interviewing to be Denver's head coach this week — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 9, 2023

