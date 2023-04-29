Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz excited about Siaki Ika pick

One of the more important moves for the Browns this offseason was bringing in veteran defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. After that, they set to work on improving the defensive line in free agency and it didn’t stop with the draft as they selected defensive tackle Siaki Ika with pick no. 98.

Video from inside the team’s war room shows Schwartz smiling ear to ear and celebrating with owner Jimmy Haslam after the pick of Ika was announced. It is a good sign to see a veteran coach like Schwartz happy about a pick especially if like me you are skeptical of the selection. The Browns also shared a video of Schwartz talking to Ika and expressing his excitement.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire