Browns defense setup to invite opponents to run the ball

With the focus of the entire NFL on the offensive side of the football, especially the passing game, it is not surprising offense has been the discussion around the Cleveland Browns this offseason. Fans and media have some concerns about QB Jacoby Brissett leading the way for 11 games while waiting for Deshaun Watson to return.

Even if Brissett plays well, WR Amari Cooper is the team’s lone known commodity that he will be throwing to outside of the running back group.

It is the other side of the ball that deserves some attention. While the passing defense should be elite again, with a great secondary, a fast group of linebackers and top-level pass rushers, the run defense could be suspect.

While there are concerns at wide receiver, the defensive tackle position could be the most suspect position on the team. There is no equivalent to Cooper there. The best player at the position might be when one of the defensive ends slides inside.

Taven Bryan was brought in on a one-year deal after failing as a first-round pick in Jacksonville. Jordan Elliott is expected to start next to Bryan but his first two seasons have shown minimal consistency.

As a rookie Tommy Togiai barely played and Perrion Winfrey fell to the fourth round and was overmatched in the preseason.

Behind that group is some fast linebackers that are a bit on the lighter side in Anthony Walker Jr., Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips and Tony Fields II. Only Sione Takitaki brings size among the linebackers who should see much time on defense.

It seems like the Browns front office and coaching staff are inviting opponents to try to run the football with how the interior of the defense is built. They would never say as much but their actions say it is true.

It makes some sense. There are limited resources to be spent and it is tough to find high-level defensive tackles and linebackers who are both thumpers and able to play against the pass.

Cleveland could also believe that they will always have the better rushing attack with their great offensive line and deep running back group.

Story continues

The problem would come if an opponent gets the lead and then can use their run game to drain the clock while the Browns passing offense could struggle to put up points quickly.

Whether it is on purpose or not, Cleveland’s defense seems built to invite the run. Only time will tell whether that is a winning plan.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire