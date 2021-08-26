Browns defense will be ‘fast, aggressive’ and ‘not really worry’ about opponent

The Cleveland Browns defense got an overhaul this offseason. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods tried to make things work last season with a mismatched group of veterans on one-year contracts and young guys still cutting their teeth in the league.

With the additions of John Johnson III and Troy Hill, the Browns added veterans to be around for a few seasons. With the additions of Jadeveon Clowney, Anthony Walker and Takk McKinley, Cleveland added young veterans to one-year deals who are looking to prove their worth.

On top of them, Malik Jackson was brought in for his experience and the team’s top two draft picks were used to add defenders.

All of those additions, as well as the returns of Greedy Williams, Grant Delpit and Andrew Billings after missing 2020, and the Browns believe they have an identity, says Woods:

“Fast. Hopefully, fast and aggressive. We want to be a fast, aggressive team. We want to be able to take away the ball. We really want to dictate the way the game is played. I want to be aggressive with our game planning, aggressive in terms of getting after the quarterback with blitz packages and not really worry about what they are doing – make them worry about what we are doing. That is the hope.”

While all coaches talk about wanting to be fast and aggressive, it is interesting that Woods noted not wanting to worry about what the opposing team is doing. While that statement is mostly hyperbole (the Browns won’t line up in base defense with three linebackers against a five-wide set), the team does want to try to dictate to the offense instead of the other way around.

It is also a risky proposition that can lead to big plays for both teams. With the quality of offense Cleveland will have on the field, a big-play defense that gives up big plays might just work. The added talent, which added a lot of speed to the defense, will help make that happen.