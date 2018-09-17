Browns deal receiver Gordon to Patriots, sign new kicker

New York (AFP) - Tom Brady has a new target after the Cleveland Browns traded veteran receiver Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots on Monday for a fifth-round pick in next year's NFL Draft.

The Browns announced plans to part ways with Gordon on Saturday. He led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards on 87 catches in 2013 but has played only 11 games since then.

He missed 11 games in 2014 and the entire 2015 season following a substance abuse violation. He served a four-game ban in 2016 before checking himself into a rehbailitation facility and missing the entire 2016 campaign.

He was reinstated in time to play five games last December after nearly three years away from the game and caught a 17-yard touchdown pass in Cleveland's opening draw with Pittsburgh.

But the Browns cut ties with him without revealing details as to why in a Saturday statement from general manager John Dorsey.

"For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally, and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we've reached a point where we feel it's best to part ways and move forward," Dorsey said.

Reports said he injured a hamstring at a promotional photo shoot after practicing with no problems all week.

For the Patriots, who lost at Jacksonville on Sunday and slid to 1-1 this season, it's another attempt land a receiver after multiple deals in the off-season looking for new targets for star quarterback Brady as the Patriots try to return to the Super Bowl, where they lost in February to Philadelphia.

The Browns, who went winless last season, also signed a new kicker in rookie Greg Joseph after Zane Gonzalez was released. Gonzalez missed two field goals and two touchdown conversion kicks in Cleveland's 21-18 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.

"We've got to find someone who can put the ball through the uprights," Browns coach Hue Jackson said. "We felt real good about his workout. Did an excellent job."