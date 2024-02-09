Browns DC Jim Schwartz is NFL Assistant Coach of the year in 2023

The Cleveland Browns were well represented at the NFL Honors awards ceremony Thursday night in Las Vegas. Myles Garrett won Defensive Player of the Year, Kevin Stefanski was Coach of the Year and Joe Flacco was Comeback Player of the Year.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz can be added to that list as he was named the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Schwartz, in his first year as the Browns’ defensive coordinator, led the Browns to having the No. 1 total defense in the league.

He received 25 of the 50 first-place votes for a total of 160 points. Mike Macdonald, now the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks but the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator in 2023, came in second with 94 total points and 11 first-place votes.

Schwartz’ Cleveland defense shut out the Arizona Cardinals and held them to 58 total yards in a 27-0 win at home.

