Browns DBs coach Ephraim Banda announced as DC in Senior Bowl

Cleveland Browns defensive backs coach Ephraim Banda was announced as a defensive coordinator in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl is an exhibition game for some of the best NFL draft prospects.

It’s also a chance for up-and-coming coaches to prove their worth. Coach Banda will run the defense of the American team.

All 32 teams in the NFL rely heavily on the Senior Bowl. All eyes will be trained on Mobile, Ala., during the week of Feb. 3. The game and the week of practice before is a crucial time for teams to get a first impression of the people they will invest in during the draft.

Andrew Berry and the Browns have sourced a lot of prospects from the Senior Bowl since he became General Manager in 2020. Last year, the Browns drafted right tackle Dawand Jones and signed undrafted free agent Ronnie Hickman Jr., who both participated in the Senior Bowl.

Offensive tackle James Hudson III, linebacker Tony Fields II, tight end Harrison Bryant, and former Browns players Perrion Winfrey, and Demetric Felton were all alumni of the Senior Bowl and drafted by Berry.

The Browns have a close look at some of the top prospects in the NFL draft this year. The organization will count on Coach Banda to relay what he learns about the players. Hopefully, the team can find more diamonds in the rough like Dawand Jones.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire