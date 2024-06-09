Browns: David Njoku reaping rewards of his hard work, persistence; Travis Kelce wins home run derby at celebrity softball
Jun. 8—David Njoku's road in Cleveland hasn't always been smooth and lined with roses.In fact, there was a time back in July 2020 that the 2017 first-round draft pick out of the University of Miami requested a trade from the Browns.But as the 6-foot-4, 246-pound tight end walked out of the clubhouse to throngs of fans [...]
Subscribe to continue reading this article.
Already subscribed? To login in, click here.