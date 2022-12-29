Browns Daily Roundup: Aaron Rodgers is a Browns fan, Carson Wentz will start

Did you miss yesterday’s Cleveland Browns news? No problem as we round up all of the news here in one concise article for your consumption. Yesterday’s cycle included Browns names like Jadeveon Clowney, Nick Chubb, and more. However, two NFC quarterbacks also made an appearance as Carson Wentz and Aaron Rodgers made the news as well.

However, as you sit down with your cup of coffee, catch up on yesterday's first!

What passing game specialists could the Browns, Kevin Stefanski target in 2023?

Catching up on the Browns' injuries

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The first injury report came out as the Browns prepare for the Commanders, and ten names appeared on it. Most of the names were players who did not practice, but two names stood out. First, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is back after missing last week with a concussion. The second name that stood out is left tackle Jedrick Wills, who missed Wednesday’s practice with a back injury. You can see the full list here.

On Washington’s report, they were missing five players from practice including former Ohio State Buckeye Chase Young and running back Antonio Gibson. Starting defensive backs Kam Curl and Benjamin St-Juste were limited, and running back Brian Robinson practiced in full.

A couple of NFC QBs enter the Browns news cycle

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The first big news that came down from the Commanders was that they are turning the keys to the car back over to quarterback Carson Wentz as they prepare to take on the Browns. The Browns had great success against Wentz in 2020 and will be looking to repeat that performance in Week 17 as they look for their seventh win of the season.

Then, another NFC quarterback made news in Cleveland as Aaron Rodgers declared himself a Browns fan this week. The Packers need the Commanders to lose so they can enter a win-and-in situation in Week 18. Signing off of his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers made his allegiance known, closing with a solid “Go Browns.”

The best of the rest from Browns Wire

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) takes a selfie with fans following the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Three other pieces of Browns news came out yesterday that do not necessarily make waves. The first bit, Isaac Rochell has departed the Cleveland practice squad as he has been signed to the active roster of the Las Vegas Raiders. Up and down from the practice squad this season, Rochell has appeared in six games for the Browns in 2022.

Secondly, despite being eliminated from postseason contention, running back Nick Chubb has no plans of shutting it down over the next two weeks. On pace to shatter his personal bests across the board, Chubb sits third in the NFL in rushing with 1,344 yards and 12 touchdowns on 276 carries this season.

Lastly, we have you covered for any prop bets you may be willing to make when the Browns and Commanders go to battle. From over/under on the final score to Deshaun Watson’s passing yards, Browns Wire has you covered.

