Browns cut into Seahawks’ lead as Kareem Hunt walks in for 6

The Cleveland Browns are punching back against the Seattle Seahawks. After falling down 14-0 early in this game, the Browns have now cut the Seattle lead to just three as the game now sits at 17-14. First, it was a touchdown from tight end David Njoku, and now running back Kareem Hunt has hammered the ball into the endzone from one yard out for the second Cleveland touchdown of the day.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is doing all he can to scheme up yards, and the Browns are finally finding success on the ground. Still in the first half, the Browns have already rushed for 53 yards between Hunt and Pierre Strong Jr.

Since rejoining the Browns after the injury to his good friend Nick Chubb, Hunt had rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns prior to this game. Hunt is now up to 30 yards and a score on nine carries. He has added another 12 yards as a receiver in this game.

The Browns have not backed down from anyone. Can they continue to fight in this one?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire