The Browns claimed cornerback Reggie Robinson off waivers from the Texans. They waived Robinson with a failed physical designation Thursday.

Robinson entered the league as a fourth-round choice of the Cowboys in 2020. He played five games for the team as a rookie, seeing action on 65 special teams snaps, and made one tackle.

He spent all of last season on injured reserve, and the Cowboys waived him in March.

The Texans claimed him off waivers and had him on their offseason roster until this week.

Browns cut Reggie Robinson with failed physical originally appeared on Pro Football Talk