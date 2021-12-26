Browns cut Packers lead to 24-22

The Packers were up two scores at halftime and remained up by at least nine points throughout most of the second half, but the Browns have drawn within two points with under five minutes to go in the game.

Baker Mayfield capped an eight-play, 76-yard drive by hitting wide receiver Anthony Schwartz in the end zone for a five-yard touchdown. Chris Naggar’s extra point cut the Green Bay lead to 24-22.

Nick Chubb picked up 23 yards on two plays to get the touchdown drive going and D'Ernest Johnson tacked on a 30-yard run to set up the scoring play. Chubb has 159 yards from scrimmage and Johnson has four carries for 58 yards on the afternoon.

The Packers also let the Ravens back into last Sunday’s game late in the fourth quarter before holding on when Baltimore failed to convert a two-point play in the final seconds. We’ll see if they can survive with another win this weekend.

