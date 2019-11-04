Browns cut Jermaine Whitehead after Sunday’s Twitter tirade

After safety Jermaine Whitehead sent off a series of threatening tweets on Sunday, the Browns issued a statement saying that they were “totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate” and that the matter would be “further addressed internally.”

The Browns went public with how they addressed the matter on Monday morning. The team announced that Whitehead has been placed on waivers.

Whitehead started and played every snap in the 24-19 loss to the Broncos on Sunday, but did not record any tackles during the game. That was fodder for critics on social media and Whitehead responded to them with a tirade that got his Twitter account suspended before it cost him his job.

Whitehead was in his second season with the Browns and started every game for the team this year.