Browns to cut former Notre Dame star defender

Yet another former Notre Dame standout was cut Tuesday as the Cleveland Browns released defensive tackle Sheldon Day.

Day played four games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2020, recording a pair of tackles and defending a pass.

Day was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars where he spent 2016 and part of 2017 before being waived and eventually claimed by the San Francisco 49ers where he remained through the 2019 season and appeared in Super Bowl LIV.

Day starred at Notre Dame from 2012-2015 and he recorded an impressive 15.5 tackles for loss as a senior.

For more on the Browns be sure to check out our colleagues at Browns Wire.

