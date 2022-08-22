The Browns had until Tuesday afternoon to cut their roster to 80 players, but they decided to get the necessary roster moves out of the way well ahead of time.

The team announced that they waived punter Joseph Charlton, safety Luther Kirk IV, tackle Wyatt Miller, cornerback Parnell Motley, and tight end Marcus Santos-Silva.

Charlton has appeared in 22 games for the Panthers and Jaguars, Kirk played one game for the Falcons last year and Motley has made appearances for the Broncos, Bucs, and Lions over the last two seasons.

The deadline for the final round of cuts to get down to the 53-man limit is August 30. The Browns will likely get the ball rolling on those moves after they finish out the preseason by playing the Bears.

Browns cut five to get down to 80 players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk