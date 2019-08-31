Browns cut down to 53

After trading for receiver Taywan Taylor and guard Justin McCray, the Browns had a couple extra moves to make to get down to 53 on the roster. They’ve now made all the moves they need.

The Browns announced that they have terminated the contracts of LB Ray-Ray Armstrong, P Britton Colquitt, DT Carl Davis and T Bryan Witzmann.

Cleveland also waived WR Dorian Baker, DT Brandin Bryant, TE Stephen Carlson, TE Seth DeValve T Brian Fineanganofo, RB Trayone Gray, LB Willie Harvey, S J.T. Hassell, WR Ishmael Hyman, CB Robert Jackson, K Greg Joseph, CB Donnie Lewis Jr., S Montrel Meander, WR Braxton Miller, RB A.J. Ouellette, DE Jarrell Owens, CB Lenzy Pipkins, DT Brian Price, DE Wyatt Ray, S Tigie Sankoh, T Brad Seaton, WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi, LB Anthony Stubbs, T Travis Vornkahl, LB Dedrick Young II, WR Derrick Willies, G Willie Wright, DE Anthony Zettel, G Kyle Kalis and FB Joe Kerridge. The last two were waived/injured with concussions.

Placed on injured reserve with a concussion was CB Phillip Gaines, and placed on the reserve/suspended list were WR Antonio Callaway, RB Kareem Hunt and TE Rico Gathers.