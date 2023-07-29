Browns cut cornerback Bopete Keyes with injury designation

The Browns waived cornerback Bopete Keyes with an injury designation, the team announced. Keyes has a finger injury.

Cleveland signed Keyes earlier this month.

The Chiefs drafted Keyes in the seventh round in 2020. He appeared in eight games for the club as a rookie, playing 79 defensive snaps and 58 special teams snaps.

He then played one game for Chicago and four games for Indianapolis in 2021.

The cornerback bounced around last season, spending time in two separate stints with Houston along with Atlanta and Baltimore. But he didn’t appear in a regular-season game.

The Ravens waived Keyes in May.