Browns cut Cade York after trading for Dustin Hopkins

After making a move to upgrade their kicking situation, trading a 2025 seventh round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for Dustin Hopkins, the Cleveland Browns have officially ended the short-lived Cade York era. The 2022 fourth round pick has been waived by the Browns.

York’s career in Cleveland started out with such confidence, going 4-of-4 in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, including a 58-yard game-winning kick. Since then, however, York’s rookie season ended with a rocky finish, and his preseason was as bad as it could get.

He will now hit waivers.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire