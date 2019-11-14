Browns cut Antonio Callaway

After the Browns benched wide receiver Antonio Callaway for last Sunday’s game against the Bills, head coach Freddie Kitchens declined to explain the reason for the move while saying it would be a one-time thing.

As it turns out, Callaway won’t be in the lineup for Thursday night’s game against the Steelers either. It’s not another disciplinary matter, however. The Browns announced that they have waived Callaway off their roster on Thursday afternoon.

Callaway was reportedly late to last Sunday’s game, which was the fifth one he missed this season. The first four were the result of a suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Callaway dropped to the Browns in the fourth round of the 2018 draft after several off-field incidents that culminated in missing his final season at Florida due to a suspension. Callaway had 51 catches, 675 yards and five touchdowns for the Browns.

The Browns filled the roster spot by activating offensive lineman Drew Forbes from injured reserve. The 2019 sixth-round pick hurt his knee late in the preseason.