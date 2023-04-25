Browns currently have the least draft capital over next NFL drafts

It has been a good off-season so far for general manager Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns. They have addressed some major needs in free agency and have eight picks in this year’s 2023 NFL draft to address the depth and the future. Despite having a good amount of draft capital in 2023 they currently have the least amount of picks in the next two drafts.

This is another reason why many, including myself, believe the team could trade back to add future assets at some point in this year’s draft. They have both picks 140 and 142 in the fifth round which makes me believe that one of those picks could be used to get picks in 2024. The draft is nearly here and all the speculation will be laid to rest soon.

Never too early to look ahead: Draft capital over the next two drafts pic.twitter.com/WIH7cgqOqj — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) April 24, 2023

More NFL Draft!

