Browns crack the top 10 in NFL power polls

Being 4-1 for the first time in 26 years has also elevated the Cleveland Browns to newfound heights in NFL power polls.

For the first time since it started, the Touchdown Wire NFL power poll has included the Browns inside the top 10. There are the Browns at No. 9, up from last week’s No. 11 spot.

Analyst Doug Farrar astutely notes the struggle to get to this point and how impressive it was in beating the Colts (now No. 10) to rise up.

That’s not the only place where the Browns have infiltrated the top 10. At NFL.com, Cleveland also sits at No. 9 after the win over the Colts. That is up from 13th a week ago. The Browns are 10th in ESPN’s latest poll, too.

Beating the Steelers, a consensus top-5 team in every poll, would keep the Browns ensconced near the top for quite some time.

