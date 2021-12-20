Browns reserve/COVID-19 list: Updated Monday at 10AM

The Cleveland Browns have a ton of players still on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Monday morning at 10 AM. Not a lot has changed despite the NFL and NFLPA agreeing to new rules to help expedite the return for some players and moving the game back 48 hours.

The Las Vegas Raiders will play the Browns at 5 PM tonight. Whoever is available for the team is who will take the field in front of their home fans with a chance to take the lead in the AFC North.

While fans were hopeful that a large swath of players would come off the list over the weekend, that didn’t happen. Instead, two players were added to the list and two players came off the list. Takk McKinley and Wyatt Teller are back while counterparts in their position groups took their places.

The team has announced one player being activated from the reserve list Monday with little expectation that anyone else will be cleared in time for the game.

As of Monday at 10 AM, here is who is on the Cleveland reserve/COVID-19 list broken out by position.

Quarterback

Baker Mayfield

Case Keenum

Both the starter and backup are still on the list leaving practice squad quarterback Nick Mullens and recently signed Kyle Lauletta as the two quarterbacks on the team’s entire roster.

Either player could test negative today and join the team but unless that happens before 2 PM, they will not be playing the Raiders.

Running Back

Due to injury, Hunt was not going to play in this game either way. His COVID-19 diagnosis could impact his return in two ways. First, he will have to clear protocols. Second, he isn’t able to rehab at the facility until he clears protocols.

Cleveland still has Nick Chubb, D’Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton available to carry the load.

Wide Receiver

Considered by many a part of the team’s heart and soul, Landry’s absence would leave a thin wide receiver group even barer. Anthony Schwartz hasn’t returned from his concussion which would leave Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins to take a majority of the snaps if Landry stays on the list.

Tight End

Austin Hooper

Another big part of the Cleveland offense, Hooper has taken a majority of the snaps at the position since his arrival. The Browns offense uses a lot of multiple tight end sets but should have both David Njoku (already off the COVID list) and Harrison Bryant (returning from injury) this week if Hooper can’t make it back.

Offensive Line

Jedrick Wills

James Hudson III

Drew Forbes (Out for the year on IR but still on the list)

The team got Teller back but put Hudson on the list leaving their tackle spot very limited but the interior of their line intact. Without Wills and Hudson, the team will have Blake Hance and Alex Taylor manning the outside spots Monday.

Defensive End

Jadeveon Clowney

Ifeadi Odenigbo

McKinley comes off the list as Clowney goes on. Clowney is the one player we heard was symptomatic this week before testing positive. If there is one player that is almost certain to not play Monday it is him.

With McKinley back and a few talented players options from the practice squad, the team just needed to protect Myles Garrett and did so this week.

Defensive Tackle

Malik McDowell

Already a pretty big weak spot for the team, McDowell’s presence on the reserve/COVID-19 list adds to the concern. The team signed Josiah Bronson to help on the interior but could see Las Vegas try to run everything up the middle on Monday as many other teams have done.

Linebacker

Jacob Phillips

Mack Wilson

Tony Fields II

The team got Anthony Walker back off the list this week which is helpful but Phillips played well in his return and Wilson has been an important player on special teams. Having Walker and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is vital but the depth hit at this position is big as well.

Cornerback

Troy Hill

A.J. Green

Like Hunt, Hill was not expected to play against the Raiders due to injury. Like Hunt, his COVID-19 test could make his return from injury more difficult.

Green’s spot on the list is also problematic given that Greg Newsome II has missed a game due to a concussion and was not expected to play if the game was held Saturday. Green has also played snaps on special teams which need to be filled.

Safety

Grant Delpit

Ronnie Harrison

Perhaps the biggest problem for the team outside of quarterback is having all three of their starting level safeties on the list. Thankfully, John Johnson III was activated off the list Monday morning. Joining him the team is left with a combination of M.J. Stewart (who also plays slot corner), Javonte Moffat (off the practice squad) and Richard LeCounte III (who hasn’t played much at all this year).

As noted in the previous positions, it also creates problems on special teams with the starting safeties also likely pulling duty there.

Punter

Jamie Gillan

Cleveland replaced Gillan with Dustin Colquitt and were happy with the results. It is possible that Colquitt has the job the rest of the year even when Gillan gets cleared from the list but anything is possible moving forward.

