Browns could end weekend with sole ownership of first place in AFC North

Few analysts expected the Cleveland Browns to be in first place in their division after three weeks of play, but the team has fought hard and has found itself in an enviable position heading into Sunday’s schedule. After besting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night in primetime, the Browns are tentative leaders in the AFC North and could keep sole ownership of that title if two games go their way in Week 3.

First, a Baltimore Ravens loss against the New England Patriots would give Cleveland a slight buffer in the standings, though the odds of this scenario are not necessarily in the Browns’ favor. This matchup of 1-1 teams is tough to predict, as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have the advantage on paper, but Bill Belichick’s Patriots teams are always a tough out, especially early in the season. Should New England beat the Ravens, Cleveland’s path to dominance in the division would be clearer, though their matchups against Baltimore later in the season will still play a major factor in the end-of-year standings.

Next, the Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the New York Jets, which would usually be considered an easy win for the reigning AFC champions if it weren’t for their two-game skid to start the season. Though they won’t be competing to take the Browns’ place this weekend, the Bengals are expected to be contenders in the division, and another loss would put them two games back from Cleveland in last place.

The Browns did themselves a huge favor by getting a win over the Steelers on Thursday night, and their status as division leaders is sure to be a source of pride for the team heading into their Week 4 tilt against the Atlanta Falcons. They’ll rely on the outcomes of their divisional rivals’ games to gauge just how much of an edge they have in the standings, but if the final scores break their way, the Browns could remain sole owners of first place in the AFC North on Monday morning.

