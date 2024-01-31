Browns cornerbacks coach Brandon Lynch interviews for Titans DC job

The NFL offseason continues for 30 of the league’s teams as teams continue to build and rebuild their coaching staffs for 2024. The Cleveland Browns could be looking at replacing one of their top defensive coaches after cornerback coach Brandon Lynch interviewed with the Titans for their defensive coordinator position on Brian Callahan’s staff in Tennessee.

It would be a big loss for Cleveland and Jim Schwartz after Lynch coached up one of the league’s best cornerback rooms. It didn’t matter who stepped on the field at the position Lynch had them ready to play, even when career special teamer Mike Ford and rookie Cam Mitchell were thrust into action.

Lynch helped Jim Schwartz field one of the best defenses in the NFL and poaching him would be a solid move for the Titans. Time will tell if the Titans ultimately hire Lynch but if they do there will be big shoes to fill in Cleveland.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire