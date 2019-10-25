Browns will get cornerbacks back this week

It might not be enough to guarantee a win, but it can’t hurt Cleveland’s chances this week.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns will have both cornerbacks Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward back on the field this week, as they’ve been cleared from their hamstring injuries.

They haven’t been on the field together since Week Three, making life more difficult for their defense.

The Patriots are in the midst of rebuilding their passing game (again), and having to face an actual pair of starting corners will make it a bit more complicated, as they break in new wideout Mohammed Sanu.