Browns cornerback Troy Hill taken to hospital after suffering neck injury

Browns nickel cornerback Troy Hill was wheeled off the field on a stretcher with 4:13 remaining in Sunday’s 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

According to the Browns, Hill suffered a neck injury, but had movement in his extremities. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

A Youngstown native, Hill tried to make a tackle on Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers, who pushed through him for an 11-yard touchdown reception from backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. Hill went low and hit Meyers in the midsection, then recoiled, briefly pounding the ground in frustration.

After the game, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not know if Hill's head hit the ground on the play.

Several players, including Browns defensive backs Ronnie Harrison, Greg Newsome, Grant Delpit, John Johnson III, Herb Miller and linebackers Elijah Lee and Mack Wilson, gathered around Hill. Stadium staff initially brought out the motorized cart, then called for the old-style version.

“I kind of saw it on replay. It did look like he hit his head a little bit,” free safety Johnson said. "Obviously when you see a guy just laying on the ground not moving too much, you kind of take a step back and make sure he’s OK. I sat over there and watched the whole thing.

"I don’t know what exactly happened, but any time you get carted off on a stretcher you just want to keep that guy in your prayers. He’s a great player, great teammate, so I just hope he gets better."

Nov 14, 2021; Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill (23) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Hill recorded five tackles, three solos, against the Patriots.

He was coming off what Stefanski considered Hill's best game of the season on Nov. 7 at Cincinnati. Used a blitzer, Hill notched two sacks, seven solo tackles, two for losses, and three quarterback hits against the Bengals.

On Monday, Hill expressed his enthusiasm for his expanded role in defensive coordinator Joe Woods' scheme

Hill, 30, played five of his previous six seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. In March, the Browns signed him to a two-year, $9 million deal with $4.5 million guaranteed.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Troy Hill injury: Browns CB taken to hospital with neck injury