Browns’ cornerback room ranked sixth in the league by ESPN’s Mike Clay

While the Cleveland Browns have invested a ton of capital, both in terms of money and draft picks, into their cornerback room, they disappointed a year ago. However, ESPN’s Mike Clay is not holding that against them as he ranks them behind just five units in the entire NFL.

The unit of Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Marin Emerson Jr., A.J. Green, and newly added fifth rounder Cameron Mitchell ranks sixth in the league according to Clay. Only the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, and Dallas Cowboys fell above them.

Did Clay get it right?

2023 NFL Cornerback Unit Ranks and Depth Charts. The Jalen Ramsey trade launches the Dolphins to #1 and sinks the Rams to #32 pic.twitter.com/gQW9P8Jknw — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 15, 2023

