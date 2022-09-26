Browns converting third downs at extremely high rates through 3 weeks

Through three weeks of the season, the Cleveland Browns are picking up first downs at an extremely high rate. Operating a top-five offense thus far against three defenses with plenty of talent, head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Jacoby Brissett have the machine well-oiled and rolling.

They have an efficient passing game, the top run game in the league, and are scoring at a nice clip. Looking at the way they are converting first downs, it is no shock either. From quarterback sneaks to 30-yard deep bombs, the Cleveland offense has defenses on their heels thus far.

On third downs, the Browns are picking up first downs at a 73 percent clip, and a 78 percent clip on fourth downs. They are up there with the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles in terms of offensive success this season.

They will look to keep up this rate when they travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons this week.

Weekly "moving the chains" chart. Bills are still the best offense and team in the NFL, no reason to overreact, imo. The Vikings on early downs👀 pic.twitter.com/y0BCG6ldVy — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) September 26, 2022

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire