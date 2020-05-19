Browns continuing to work remotely while developing reopening plan

With 22 of 32 teams eligible to begin opening their facilities today, not everyone is ready to take the NFL up on the offer.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns will continue to work remotely while the team finalizes their reopening plan.

The league sent a memo Friday saying teams could partially reopen today, within set guidelines.

Coaches and players aren’t among those allowed back, other than players who are getting medical treatment. No more than 50 percent of staff will be allowed, not more than 75 total workers.

