Browns continue to promote diversity with Girls Flag Football Clinic

Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns since he arrived have focused on promoting diversity and inclusion. They have done so on both the coaching side as well as the front office. Assistant wide receivers coach Callie Brownson helped continue the team’s mission for inclusion on Sunday when the team hosted a girl’s flag football clinic.

Coach Brownson has already left her mark on the sport after becoming the first woman to coach an NFL position in a regular season game in 2020 filling in for Drew Petzing. The team is sure to continue to focus on diversity and inclusion and it’s something that is sorely needed in the NFL.

Last Sunday’s Girls Flag Football Clinic was 🔥🔥🔥 Proud to work for an organization that continues to provide the opportunity for women and girls to learn and grow in the game.@Browns @BrownsYouthFB pic.twitter.com/RC1LBbY9Xg — Callie Brownson (@CalBrown17) April 4, 2023

