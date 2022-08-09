Browns confirm Jakeem Grant’s Achilles injury

The Browns confirmed Jakeem Grant‘s Achilles injury.

“I really feel awful for Jakeem,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement. “We’ve witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team. We all realize injuries are part of our game, but that doesn’t make it any easier to accept, especially for someone who works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem.”

Grant was carted off with the injury during Tuesday’s practice, and he will miss the 2022 season.

He signed a three-year contract with the Browns as a free agent this offseason. He was a Pro Bowler as a returner last season and was voted a second-team All-Pro in that role in each of the past two seasons.

The Browns also reported that defensive tackle Sheldon Day (back), cornerback Shaun Jolly (groin), cornerback Denzel Ward (foot) and receiver Michael Woods II (hamstring) did not practice Tuesday.

