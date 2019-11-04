Browns condemn Jermaine Whitehead Twitter rant containing death threat, racist language

The Browns called Jermaine Whitehead's Twitter outburst 'totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate. (Nick Cammett/Getty)

Shortly after the Browns lost to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Cleveland safety Jermaine Whitehead went on a profane Twitter rant that included racist language and death threats.

The tweets were targeted at Twitter users critical of his and the Browns’ performance with tweet aimed at Browns TV and radio broadcaster Dustin Fox after Fox tweeted that “Whitehead’s tackling today is a joke.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Whitehead responded with a slur and a warning to Fox not to “get smoked.”

Whitehead’s tweets

Warning: The screenshots posted below contain graphic language

things seem fine pic.twitter.com/9yhuEaUP4o — Matt Kirchner (@MKirchner12) November 4, 2019

Fox wasn’t the only Twitter user in Whitehead’s sights. He responded to several other critics with tweets that included a death threat, a place to meet and another use of the slur he used against Fox.

Whitehead’s account suspended

His Twitter account was suspended shortly after the outburst.

Browns player Jermaine Whitehead just got his twitter suspended 15 min after losing to the Broncos.



Things are going well! pic.twitter.com/yPVPOwtHVW — Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) November 4, 2019

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson reported that Whitehead was still wearing his uniform when he was sending the tweets and that a team public-relations staffer separated him from media in the postgame locker room, where Whitehead did not speak with reporters.

Story continues

One thing guys: Browns PR was absolutely right to get Whitehead out of there and not let him say anything (else) he might regret. So don’t blame them. He was still in full uniform while he was sending the tweets. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) November 4, 2019

Browns respond

Later on Sunday evening, the team addressed Whitehead’s tweets and confirmed that the rant came from his account.

“Jermaine Whitehead’s social media posts following today’s game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate,” the statement reads. “We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally.”

The team did not clarify what steps would be taken.

Whitehead is a fourth-year pro who originally signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2015. The Browns claimed him off waivers last season after the Green Bay Packers released him.

Whitehead has played in all eight Browns games this season, tallying 41 total tackles and a forced fumble. He did not register a defensive stat against the Broncos.

More from Yahoo Sports: