Browns complete interview with Kevin Stefanski

The Browns completed their third interview for their head coaching vacancy.

Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski interviewed Thursday, the team reported. Browns interim coach Gregg Williams and former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell interviewed earlier this week.

Stefanski has spent 13 seasons in Minnesota, coaching under three head coaches.

The Vikings promoted him from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator in Week 15 after firing John DeFilippo. Stefanski also has held jobs as the team’s tight ends coach and running backs coach during his long tenure in Minnesota.

Stefanski’s contract expires at the end of the league year, so he could depart the Vikings even if he doesn’t get a head coaching opportunity.

Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, Saints tight ends coach/assistant head coach Dan Campbell and Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores are also expected to interview with the Browns.