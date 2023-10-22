Browns, Colts trade touchdowns to open their Week 7 matchup

The Browns and Colts both got off to a hot offensive start.

The teams have traded touchdowns to begin the game, with Cleveland's Jerome Ford taking a 69-yard handoff for a touchdown. Then Gardner Minshew connected with Josh Downs for a 59-yard touchdown, tying the game.

On the opening set of downs, Ford took a handoff on third-and-2 and took it 69 yards for a touchdown, giving Cleveland a 7-0 lead. Ford — who has taken over as a starter for the injured Nick Chubb — picked his way through the first level of the defense and used his speed to get all the way to the paint. It was Ford's second rushing score of the season.

Deshaun Watson is back starting at quarterback, but the team didn't test his injured shoulder much. He had one passing attempt that was incomplete on the first play from scrimmage.

But the Colts got their own long score in response. On third-and-7, Minshew's hard count drew the Browns offside. With a free play in hand, Minshew found a wide open Downs deep down the right sideline. Already behind the defense, Downs made his way to the end zone for the score.

That was Downs' second receiving touchdown of the season.