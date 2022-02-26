Browns coaching staff: Multiple coaches moved around, new QB coach

The Cleveland Browns seem to be set for mostly stability on their coaching staff for the second offseason in a row. If Kevin Stefanski makes it through the 2022 season, he will be the first head coach since Romeo Crennel (2005-2008) to have done so.

Hue Jackson (2016-2018) is the last head coach to start his third season in that position for the Browns.

Neither of those coaches made it through three seasons with the same coordinators/systems in place on both sides of the ball. Crennel had offensive coordinator Maurice Carthon resign and Jackson was forced to bring in Todd Haley as his coordinator.

Stefanski has been able to keep the bulk of his staff around since his hiring in 2020. This week, the team announced that they had moved a few coaches around into new positions or promoted them:

Stephen Bravo-Brown – Moved from defensive quality control to assistant special teams coach

Drew Petzing moved from tight ends coach to quarterbacks coach instead of offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt holding both titles

T.C. McCartney moved from offensive assistant to tight ends coach

Bill Willis, a former Ashton Grant fellow, is now offensive quality control

Callie Brownson keeps her Chief of Staff role but is also now assistant wide receivers coach

Jordan Thomas hired as assistant defensive line coach

Jeff Anderson brought back to the organization as defensive quality control coach

Chris Kiffin officially announced as staying with the organization

Continued stability within the majority of the coaching staff while rearranging people into positions that may be a better fit. Adding a QB coach could be vital for Baker Mayfield’s return from injury and may be the biggest news of all.