Browns coaches say Antonio Callaway reported to camp out of shape

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway set big goals of 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns for the 2019 season, but his coaches with the Browns don’t feel that the second-year player did enough work ahead of camp to put himself in good position to reach them.

Callaway has been running with the reserves for most of camp and his condition when he reported may be the reason why he wasn’t with the first team. Head coach Freddie Kitchens and offensive coordinator Todd Monken both said in Thursday press conferences that Callaway reported to camp out of shape.

That helped Rashard Higgins and Jaelen Strong get ahead of him in the pecking order, but things appear to be brightening for Callaway. Both coaches said that Callaway had his best day of practice on Thursday after working hard to get himself into the proper condition.

Callaway caught 43 passes for 586 yards and five touchdowns during his rookie season.