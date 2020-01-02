Browns coach told opponents team was a “total mess”

It’s comforting to know sometimes that the view from within a football team is the same as the view from the outside.

In fact, it’s a downright relief to know that people who worked for the Browns understand it.

In a story about the general dysfunction about the Browns (which could have been a Russian novel), Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com relayed the story of offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Monken had a title but didn’t call plays, and never seemed to be on the same page as since-fired head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Monken also reportedly had a habit of bad-mouthing his team to opposing coaches before games, calling the Browns a “total mess” and saying the game plans on Sunday rarely reflected what was installed through the week.

While only someone within the team would know whether the part of about the game plans was true, the part about the “total mess” has been obvious to anyone with two functioning eyes.

And as they embark on their latest search for a new direction, it gets proven on a daily basis.