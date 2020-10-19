Browns coach says Odell Beckham Jr. showed 'normal frustration' during loss

Browns react to Beckham Jr.'s visible frustration vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When Odell Beckham Jr. loses, he lets his frustration show.

During the Cleveland Browns' 38-7 loss to AFC North divisional rivals Pittsburgh, Beckham again let his emotions show when things weren't going his team's way. On the sideline, the star wide receiver slammed down his helmet, punched a Gatorade cooler, and took off his gloves and cleats before the end of the game.

Still, this is a guy who wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to wins and losses in the National Football League. Every time those emotions spill over to frustration, the trade rumors and reports of a trade demand swirl.

This week was no different, as media made sure to ask Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and Beckham's friend and fellow receiver Jarvis Landry about Beckham's behavior postgame.

“We are all invested,” Landry said. "He brought us together as a leader of this team there right before halftime and after halftime and just kind of talking and positive messaging. He was trying to get us going because we could not get in any type of rhythm. If that is all you guys saw, then that is why I am sure I got the question.”

“Just normal frustration when you come out and you get beat like that,” Stefanski said. “You just have to make sure one [loss] does not turn into two."

The Browns play the Bengals next Sunday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield's play has again come into question following his worst single-game QB rating of the season (54.9), throwing two interceptions and a touchdown on 10-of-18 passing. If Beckham, who was only targeted four times, has a problem with his quarterback, then it certainly didn't show in Mayfield's answer.

“We are all very frustrated,” Mayfield said. “We want to win. We do not come out here just to get stats and do all that. We come out here to win. It is a frustrating loss for us knowing that we just did not play well and let a great team capitalize on all those mistakes that we made. We are all frustrated.”

While Beckham was not made available to the media following the game, his frustration on the sidelines resemble those of Tom Brady's during Tampa Bay's Thursday night loss to the Bears in Week 5. After forgetting what down it was in a crucial moment of the game, Brady was seen on camera yelling to the officials, and earlier in the game, anyone else with ears.

The biggest similarity between Brady and Beckham is their competitive drive. Despite this, Brady has found a way to bounce back and win more than not. Beckham, on the other hand, has been stuck on two bad teams during his career -- and speculation will always build when top talent is wasted on a team lacking success.

It should also be noted that this is only Cleveland's second loss of the season, and while troubling QB play in an otherwise loaded offense could cause some disconnect within the team and its star talent, it may not be time to panic yet. Beckham is also coming off a couple of good performances with Mayfield and the Browns offense.

Against the Colts, Beckham caught five balls for 58 yards on nine targets. The game before, against Dallas, Beckham caught five balls on eight targets for a hat trick of touchdowns, including 73 yards on the ground.

So, while it might be premature to say that these frustrated emotions that boiled over on Heinz Field on Sunday could lead to an actual trade, it'll certainly be a story to keep an eye on. One defense that has consistently frustrated Beckham is Don "Wink" Martindale's Ravens, who held him to just three catches on 10 targets in Week 1.

Baltimore will look to frustrate Cleveland's star receiver when they meet again in Week 14 action on Dec. 14.