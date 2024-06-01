New Browns coach Mike Vrabel receives some love from The Pat McAfee Show

Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk enjoyed watching Mike Vrabel at the Cleveland Browns’ OTA session. The two riffed on the Pat McAfee Show about Vrabel’s command of the scout team’s defense, and his ability to talk trash while doing it. Vrabel is a good friend of the show and they’re happy to see him coaching again.

Vrabel played 13 seasons in the NFL before he started his coaching career. Vrabel has stayed in shape and looks like he can set the edge on the line of scrimmage.

Mike Vrabel is ON THE FIELD at OTAs for the Cleveland Browns.. WHAT A WEAPON #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/tfrjhlQo2U — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 30, 2024

Vrabel sounds happy to be coaching for his hometown team. Hawk, another Ohio native, joked that the Browns should send Vrabel out on gameday wearing a Walsh Jesuit high school jersey to rouse up the crowd. The stadium would lose their mind if they saw Vrabel smash the guitar before kickoff.

Unfortunately, he won’t have the time as Kevin Stefanski and Jim Schwartz are keeping Vrabel busy as a coach where he belongs. The organization did a good job welcoming him to the team after the Tennesee Titans fired him.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire