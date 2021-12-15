Browns QB Baker Mayfield, coach Kevin Stefanski test positive for COVID-19

With their playoff hopes on the line, the Browns will likely be without their starting quarterback and head coach Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and coach Kevin Stefanski have tested positive for COVID-19.

A league source confirmed an ESPN report about Mayfield's positive case Wednesday morning, not long after the Browns announced Stefanski had tested positive for the second consecutive season.

COVID-19 and the Cleveland Browns: Cleveland Browns depth chart: Team will be tested in Saturday's game against Raiders

Mayfield is vaccinated, a person familiar with the situation said, and the QB indicated as much this past summer. Stefanski is also vaccinated, and the coach said Tuesday he had received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

Mayfield is asymptomatic, a league source said, and Stefanski said Wednesday he feels fine and is continuing his coaching duties virtually.

What will the Cleveland Browns do Wednesday?

Stefanski and his coordinators spoke to reporters Wednesday. Instead of practicing Wednesday, the Browns will hold three separate walk-through sessions (offense, defense and special teams), and those will be closed to media.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, spread holiday cheer with their 'Passing the Joy' event

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield

Acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell also tested positive for COVID-19, the Browns announced.

Cleveland Browns free safety John Johnson reacts after teammate cornerback Denzel Ward intercepted a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

How many Cleveland Browns players have COVID-19?

Mayfield is among six Browns players who landed on the COVID-19 list Wednesday, a day after they had eight players test positive for breakthrough cases of the virus Tuesday.

The Browns have a total of 18 players on the COVID-19 list, including four who landed there last week. Of those 18 players, nine are starters.

In addition to Mayfield, safety John Johnson III, nickelback Troy Hill, defensive tackle Malik McDowell, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and practice-squad safety Nate Meadors were placed on the list Wednesday. Hill had already been expected to miss Saturday's game with a knee injury.

Story continues

The Browns also promoted wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley from the practice squad to the active roster and signed tight end Nick Guggemos, receiver Alexander Hollins and offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah to the practice squad.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill is shown before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

How the Browns players with COVID-19 could return to play

Mayfield, Stefanski and the other recent additions to the COVID-19 list who are vaccinated would need to produce two negative tests separated by 24 hours and be free of symptoms to return in time for the Raiders game at FirstEnergy Stadium. That's a long shot, based on how testing has unfolded throughout the NFL this season. Unvaccinated players must miss at least 10 days.

Backup quarterback Case Keenum will likely need to start Saturday.

Mayfield has been inconsistent and injured for virtually the entire season. He has been playing through a completely torn left labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder since Week 2 and has endured several lower-body injuries along the way.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Mayfield has completed 62.8% of his passes for 2,603 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions for a rating of 90.1 in 12 games. His injured shoulder forced him to sit out one game, a 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 21, when Keenum started for the Browns on “Thursday Night Football.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, visited Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio’s Elyria South Club on Monday as part of the couple’s annual "Passing the Joy" celebration.

Baker Mayfield was at community event on Monday with about 75 kids

Mayfield attended a charity event Monday with his wife, Emily. The couple visited Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio’s Elyria South Club as part of their annual “Passing the Joy” holiday celebration and interacted with children in a crowded gymnasium. Emily Mayfield has tested negative, a person familiar with the situation said.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio released a statement saying the Elyria South Club will be closed for the remainder of the week for deep cleaning and to limit further exposure.

"When Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio learned about Baker Mayfield being placed on the COVID-19 protocol list, our first step was to inform the parents and family members of the approximately 75 children who attended Monday’s ‘Passing the Joy’ event at our Elyria South Club," the statement read. "Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of the young people we serve, and throughout the pandemic we have taken precautions to ensure we can keep our Club doors open.

"In line with that, we want to convey that we required all those attending Monday’s event to wear masks while in the building and get their temperature checked upon entrance. In addition, Baker Mayfield tested negative for COVID on Tuesday morning, the day after his appearance at our Club."

Like Mayfield, McDowell participated in a charity event Monday. It was held at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio’s Cleveland Club.

Cleveland Browns' Kevin Johnson makes a tackle on Las Vegas Raiders' Henry Ruggs after a on Friday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost the game 16-6. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Cleveland Browns still slated to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday

Despite the outbreak among the Browns, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said Wednesday there is no change to the schedule of Saturday's game against the Raiders.

"There’s been no discussion of a change to the game’s status," he said.

Browns spokesperson Peter John-Baptiste said Stefanski immediately self-isolated after learning he had tested positive.

Stefanski missed the Browns' 48-37 wild-card playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 10 because he had contracted COVID-19. He watched from the basement of his suburban Cleveland home.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski works the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.

What will happen if Kevin Stefanski can't coach the Cleveland Browns on Saturday?

For the postseason game, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer served as the head coach, and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt took over Stefanski's play-calling duties.

John-Baptiste said Priefer and Van Pelt would fill those roles again if Stefanski cannot make it back in time for a game the Browns (7-6) need to win against the Raiders (6-7) to keep Cleveland's playoff hopes alive.

Stefanski said senior offensive assistant Kevin Rogers could serve as the running backs coach if Cordell is unavailable Saturday. Cordell has been filling in this season for Stump Mitchell, who has been dealing with a medical issue involving a knee injury.

Coming off a 24-22 victory over the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (8-5), the Browns are eighth in the conference playoff standings, with the top seven teams qualifying for the postseason, and second in the division. They have four regular-season games left.

Stefanski is the reigning NFL Coach of the Year. Hired in January 2020, Stefanski led the Browns to a record of 12-6 last season, including 1-1 in the playoffs. They earned a postseason berth for the first time since 2002 and captured a playoff victory for the first time since Jan. 1, 1995.

The NFL placed the Browns in enhanced mitigation protocols Tuesday, meaning the team must be tested for COVID-19 daily. Under normal protocols, vaccinated members of the team are required to test once a week.

"Our testing cadence of once a week, like if a guy gets in the building, there’s a chance the building might be the unsafest place for you at this time," three-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio said Tuesday. "... We’re in intensive protocols now, and Coach Stefanski did mention to us today, ‘Let’s be safe out there. Let’s make sure we’re doing all the right things and trying to make those right decisions when we’re out and about.'"

Cleveland Browns notes: Kevin Stefanski says 'we certainly trust' O-linemen Blake Hance, Michael Dunn amid COVID-19 crisis

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns' Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski test positive for COVID-19