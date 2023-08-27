Browns coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't guarantee Cade York will be kicker in season opener

It wasn't a no by Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. However, it certainly wasn't a yes by any stretch, either.

Stefanski was asked Sunday if Cade York was going to be the Browns kicker when they open the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The head coach did not come out with any sort of definitive answer to the question, certainly not to the affirmative

"Yeah, I think all those type of things, we always keep those internal as we get through this week," Stefanski said on a Zoom call. "But I'll reiterate I think Cade is very, very talented."

Stefanski said of any decision to move on from the 2022 fourth-round pick out of LSU "are things that we talk about internally really at every position. So that's where I'd leave it."

The questions surrounding the viability of York as the Browns short- or long-term answer at kicker have reached a tipping point over the last two weeks. The most recent incident came with 57 seconds left in Saturday's preseason finale at the Kansas City Chiefs, when his potential go-ahead 43-yard field goal was blocked to preserve a 33-32 loss.

York had kicked a 40-yarder with 4:19 remaining in the game to give the Browns a 32-29 lead. The Chiefs took the lead with 1:48 left on a 44-yard Harrison Butker field goal.

"Yeah, obviously didn't hit it like we want to, and that's something like we talked about (Saturday), I know we want to be able to finish there as a team," Stefanski said of the block, which was by Kansas City defensive lineman Phil Hoskins. "So it was disappointing, but it doesn't change our mentality that each one of our players is going to continue to work at this thing and get better."

The blocked kick capped a preseason in which York was officially 4-of-8 on field goals and 8-of-8 on point-after kicks in games, but had penalties wipe out one miss in each of those categories. His first PAT try against the Chiefs was wide left, but it was negated by a running into the kicker penalty on Kansas City's Jaylen Watson in which York sustained a shin injury that wasn't severe enough to take him out of the game.

The "unofficial" missed field goal came on Aug. 17 at the Philadelphia Eagles, when York was wide right on a potential go-ahead 47-yarder with two minutes remaining. After the Eagles were flagged on the miss, he then missed a 41-yarder just to the left in what ultimate ended in a tie.

York's rookie season was also filled with inconsistencies after he was AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his game-winning 58-yard field goal to beat the Carolina Panthers in the season opener. After that, however, were multiple missed or blocked kicks in critical moments, including two missed potential go-ahead kicks late in a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and a blocked potential game-tying kick with two minutes left in a Week 7 loss at the Baltimore Ravens.

York still finished 24-of-32 on field goals. He was also 35-of-37 on PATs, although his first miss proved to be the final margin in a Week 2 loss to the New York Jets.

Veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin to come off non-football illness list

Consider it the silver lining in a gray injury cloud for the Browns.

As Stefanski was running through the list of injuries which emerged from the Browns' preseason finale, he dropped a piece of positive news. Receiver Marquise Goodwin, who had been on the non-football illness list all training camp due to blood clots, was being taken off the list.

That move means it's likely Goodwin, who was signed in the spring, will be among the Browns' receivers on the initial 53-man roster. He could still move to injured reserve to open the regular season, but he would have to be on the roster when Tuesday's 4 p.m. cutdown deadline passes in order to return this season.

"He's been involved in everything," Stefanski said. "In the meeting room, on the practice field, during those games, he's such a supportive teammate, and so to have him progressing to where he can start to get ready for this season, I think is outstanding. I won't have a ton of details as it gets going, but just to be able to bring him off that list and start to get him into practice, I think is a huge boost for him and for us. So I'm excited for him."

Goodwin, the former 2013 fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills, was originally signed to be the Browns' deep threat in the receiving corps. That speed had showcased itself during OTAs and minicamp, and was expected to provide a different dimension for the passing game.

Despite the issue, Goodwin has been a constant presence around the team throughout training camp. The decision to put him on NFI occurred the day before their first camp practice on July 22 in West Virginia.

"I would tell you he's worked very, very hard off to the side, both with our strength staff, all the running that he's done, so he's remaining in great shape," Stefanski said. "Now, obviously there's playing football shape as well, so we'll integrate him as we can and as he allows, and with keeping the medical side fully involved in those type of decisions. But where that goes from here, I'm not sure, but I think it's a good positive first step to take him off that list."

Denzel Ward in concussion protocol, Jordan Kunaszyk out 'weeks' with knee injury

The Browns left Kansas City with a pair of significant injuries to their defense. The most notable among those was cornerback Denzel Ward, who was placed in concussion protocol.

It's the fourth concussion for Ward since he came into the league in 2018. Stefanski was asked about balancing that fact with the physical style with which Ward plays.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

"As you can imagine, all of our players, you want to play as safely as possible in this sport," Stefanski said. "I think Denzel does that along with all of our guys. There's been such a big push to make this game safer, and I think we are, as a league, making it safer every single year. … But as it relates to this, it's just he's in the concussion protocol and we'll just progress him as the protocol sees fit."

Ward played 15 defensive snaps against the Chiefs. Those marked his first preseason snaps in multiple years.

Also sidelined is linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk, who sustained a knee injury on a kickoff coverage in the first quarter Saturday. Stefanski said he would be out "multiple weeks."

Kunaszyk had seen significant playing time this preseason as Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker Jr. recovered from season-ending injuries suffered last year. Both Takitaki and Walker are expected to be ready for Week 1, Stefanski said.

