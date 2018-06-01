Browns coach jumps into Lake Erie, fulfilling promise after 0-16 season

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson fulfilled his promise on Friday and jumped into Lake Erie after the Browns went 0-16 last season. (Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson made a deal with his team following their 1-15 season in 2016, promising to jump into Lake Erie if the team didn’t improve on the pitiful season in 2017.

Generally speaking, that’s a pretty safe bet. All the Browns had to do was win two games and Jackson is safe.

But the Browns didn’t win a game last season, going 0-16.

So, being a man of his word, Jackson, his wife and nearly 150 others from the Browns organization made the plunge into Lake Erie on Friday afternoon.

And here it is ladies and gentlemen, the Hue Jackson 0-16 cleanse pic.twitter.com/nixBWDyG6B — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 1, 2018









“No more freaking losing! Let’s go!” Jackson yelled while making the plunge into the 52-degree water.

Jackson turned the lake jump into a charity event, too. For every person who joined the 52-year-old in the water, he donated $100 to the Hue Jackson Foundation — which helps combat human trafficking in Cleveland. Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam matched the donation.

They also sold shirts for the lake jump, calling the event “The Cleanse.”

And after the Browns’ 1-31 record under Jackson the last two seasons, maybe the jump really will cleanse the struggling franchise, which hasn’t seen a winning season since 2007. At the very least, it’s worth a shot.

