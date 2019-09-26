Browns coach gushes about 'closest thing to Michael Vick' Lamar Jackson

There have been a number of dual-threat quarterbacks to grace NFL fields in the last few decades. Randall Cunningham, Robert Griffin III, Cam Newton, Daunte Culpepper, and Donavan McNabb all wowed fans with both their arms and legs, helping to redefine the quarterback position.

But it always comes back to Michael Vick.

Every time a new, young quarterback with a big arm and a fast 40-time enters the league, he is inevitably compared to Vick.

The latest prodigy to garner comparisons to the most athletic quarterback the NFL has ever seen? The Ravens' Lamar Jackson.

Those comparisons began while he was winning the Heisman at Louisville, and they continued throughout his draft process and rookie season. The praise hasn't slowed down, and on Thursday the Browns' coaching staff weighed in.

Cleveland defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was asked about his unit's preparation for Lamar Jackson. How can you possibly simulate what it's like to face such a dynamic threat?



"Playing Madden," Wilks quipped when speaking with media members in Cleveland. "He's probably the closest thing I've seen to Michael Vick."





Ten starts into his career, Jackson does look like the most athletically gifted quarterback since Vick.

Vick didn't run as frequently as Jackson, reaching 15 attempts in a game just once. Jackson, by comparison, has topped that number in five of his 10 starts. Vick's yards per attempt was higher at 7.0 in his career, but Jackson's 5.0 is still an elite mark.



Jackson has surpassed Vick in some moments already. In Week 2 this season, Jackson became the first NFL player to ever pass for 270 yards and rush for 120 in a regular-season game.





Of course, it's more than just pure rushing stats from Vick or Jackson. What truly separates them is the "wow" factor, something each player shows off in spades.

Both quarterbacks have dropped jaws with spin moves and jukes, and both own true cannons for their arms.

The Madden comparison is especially interesting. Vick's measurables were so outrageously unfair in the video game that some competitions even banned players from using him, as a way to keep the playing field even.

The NFL obviously doesn't handicap players in order to keep things fair, which is why Jackson presents such a problem for opposing defensive coordinators. His playmaking ability with both his arm and legs gives him a distinct advantage over every other quarterback the league has seen since Vick.

It wasn't the first time the comparison has been made, and if Jackson continues to add video game-esque highlights to his reel every Sunday, it certainly won't be the last, either

