Browns coach: Baker Mayfield’s hand should be fine this week

It appears the latest helmet incident won’t have any lasting impact on the Browns.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said he thought quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s hand was not a concern.

“Baker should be fine this week,” Kitchens said.

Mayfield whacked his throwing hand against the helmet of Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree yesterday. He left the game briefly at the end of the first half but returned for the second.

Kitchens said he was prepared to play backup Garrett Gilbert in the second half, until he got word that the X-rays were negative.